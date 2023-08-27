LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the Pakistani team on winning the final of World Blind Games Cricket.

In his message, the CM stated that the Pakistani team outclassed its traditional adversary India in every field.

The performance of the players of blind cricket team remained splendid. The cricket players fully displayed their abilities in the field, he added.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the success clinched in the final against India was the result of a teamwork and hardwork of the players.