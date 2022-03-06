UrduPoint.com

CM Felicitates People On Seraiki Culture Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2022 | 07:10 PM

CM felicitates people on Seraiki Culture Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message on the Seraiki Culture Day, has said that he congratulates all brothers and sisters inhabiting the Seraiki area on the culture day.

The Seraiki Culture Day, like the Baloch Culture Day, is also being celebrated across Punjab with zeal and fervour, he added. He said the Seraiki Culture was deep-rooted and Seraiki Ajrak was an ancient symbol of the region.

The CM maintained that Seraiki civilisation was the mixture of love, affection, unanimity and courtesy.

He remarked that Seraiki songs and literature were popular across the globe including Pakistan.

Usman Buzdar outlined that Seraiki literature clearly manifests reflection of Seraiki culture. He highlighted that Seraiki language was reflective of politeness and sweetness. He underscored that an awareness about regional customs and rituals was being spread by celebrating the regional culture days.

The CM stressed that the aim of PTI government was to cement the hearts and minds instead of creating isolation and distance among the people.

