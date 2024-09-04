CM felicitates position holders of inter exams

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated position holders of intermediate examinations across Punjab.

In her message, the CM expressed best wishes for all successful students of intermediate exams.

The chief minister advised position holders to study with more commitment and dedication. She said, “We are proud of you, our children, the whole nation prays for your success.”