CM Felicitates PUJ Office-bearers
Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended her heartfelt felicitation to Mian Shahid Nadeem, the newly elected President of the Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ), and other elected office-bearers.
In her message, the chief minister conveyed her best wishes for the newly elected PUJ team, expressing hope for their success in promoting journalistic excellence and upholding press freedom.
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi seeks support of JUIF in APC, Kurram clashes1 minute ago
-
Foundry sealed over pollution1 minute ago
-
Over 860 children successfully operated upon under CM’s heart surgery program: Minister1 minute ago
-
WAPDA dominates 2nd-Day of 52nd National Athletic Championship1 minute ago
-
25 road repair schemes approved11 minutes ago
-
7 cases registered, 2 suspects arrested for smog SOPs violation11 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM to lead high-level delegation to China11 minutes ago
-
3 vehicles impounded, 43 challaned for causing smog11 minutes ago
-
Minister congratulates office-bearers of Crime Reporters Association, PUJ11 minutes ago
-
IG takes notice21 minutes ago
-
Three arrested for arranging mela illegally21 minutes ago
-
PMS written exam schedule21 minutes ago