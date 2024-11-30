Open Menu

CM Felicitates PUJ Office-bearers

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2024 | 08:10 PM

CM felicitates PUJ office-bearers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended her heartfelt felicitation to Mian Shahid Nadeem, the newly elected President of the Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ), and other elected office-bearers.

In her message, the chief minister conveyed her best wishes for the newly elected PUJ team, expressing hope for their success in promoting journalistic excellence and upholding press freedom.

