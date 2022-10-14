CM felicitates Rescue 1122 on 18th anniversary

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday congratulated Rescue 1122 on the completion of 18 years of its service in the province and said that the organization was very close to his heart

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday congratulated Rescue 1122 on the completion of 18 years of its service in the province and said that the organization was very close to his heart.

In a statement issued, the CM said that Rescue 1122 did not leave the suffering humanity alone in any situation. '"I am happy that Rescue 1122 is always at the forefront in the service of the suffering humanity," he said.

He said that accidents, earthquakes, floods, epidemics, medical emergencies, fires whatever rescue 1122 was the first to reach out, adding that Rescue 1122's performance during the recent floods was exemplary.

The Rescue 1122 was an ideal emergency service in South Asia, he said and added that the scope of Rescue 1122 service had been extended to the tehsils.

The CM said that Rescue 1122 had rescued 11.5 million emergency victims so far. The fire rescue service of Rescue 1122 also saved potential losses of 586 billion rupees.

Through the patient transfer service, Rescue 1122 transferred 1.1 million, critical patients, to hospitals, he said and added that Rescue 1122 established the first disaster emergency response team in 2006 and it also received the honor of certification from the United Nations in 2019.