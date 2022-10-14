UrduPoint.com

CM Felicitates Rescue 1122 On 18th Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 08:37 PM

CM felicitates Rescue 1122 on 18th anniversary

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday congratulated Rescue 1122 on the completion of 18 years of its service in the province and said that the organization was very close to his heart

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday congratulated Rescue 1122 on the completion of 18 years of its service in the province and said that the organization was very close to his heart.

In a statement issued, the CM said that Rescue 1122 did not leave the suffering humanity alone in any situation. '"I am happy that Rescue 1122 is always at the forefront in the service of the suffering humanity," he said.

He said that accidents, earthquakes, floods, epidemics, medical emergencies, fires whatever rescue 1122 was the first to reach out, adding that Rescue 1122's performance during the recent floods was exemplary.

The Rescue 1122 was an ideal emergency service in South Asia, he said and added that the scope of Rescue 1122 service had been extended to the tehsils.

The CM said that Rescue 1122 had rescued 11.5 million emergency victims so far. The fire rescue service of Rescue 1122 also saved potential losses of 586 billion rupees.

Through the patient transfer service, Rescue 1122 transferred 1.1 million, critical patients, to hospitals, he said and added that Rescue 1122 established the first disaster emergency response team in 2006 and it also received the honor of certification from the United Nations in 2019.

Related Topics

Fire United Nations Chief Minister Punjab Rescue 1122 2019 From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sheikhupura murders: Court extends physical remand ..

Sheikhupura murders: Court extends physical remand of 5 policemen

22 seconds ago
 Security plan finalized for by-polls in Punjab

Security plan finalized for by-polls in Punjab

23 seconds ago
 Farmers being encouraged to cultivate wheat

Farmers being encouraged to cultivate wheat

25 seconds ago
 International Community urged to help Afghan migra ..

International Community urged to help Afghan migrants

26 seconds ago
 Lahore police hold open court

Lahore police hold open court

13 minutes ago
 Mir Ziaullah Langu condemns blast in Mastung

Mir Ziaullah Langu condemns blast in Mastung

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.