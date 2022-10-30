UrduPoint.com

CM Felicitates Rescue 1122 Team On UN Certification On 3rd Birthday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2022 | 08:10 PM

CM felicitates Rescue 1122 team on UN certification on 3rd birthday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi felicitated the team of Punjab Rescue 1122 service on the eve of their United Nations certification on the third birthday, adding that the certification being awarded to the Rescue 1122 team by the UN INSARAG is a distinction for Pakistan.

He revealed that the Rescue-1122 team has become the first certified team of South Asia. He stated that the team was certified to hold the capability to give quick response on the national and international tragic occurrences adding that the Rescue 1122 team is imparting training to the national as well as international search and rescue teams.

He apprised that the urban search and rescue teams of 36 districts of Punjab had been established according to the guidelines of UN INSARAG. He said that the Director General of Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer and every worker of Rescue 1122 played their vigorous role for attaining this success and achievement.

The chief minister stated that the rescuers always remained ready to serve the grief-stricken humanity, adding that the services being rendered by the Rescue-1122 during the recent flood remained praiseworthy.

