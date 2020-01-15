UrduPoint.com
CM Felicitates Sajjad Mahais On Wedding Cermony Of His Son

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 01:00 AM

CM felicitates Sajjad Mahais on wedding cermony of his son

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) ::Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday visited the residence of Chaudhry Sajjad Mahais here at Lahore Cantonment.

According to hand out issued here, he congratulated Sajjad Mahais on the eve of wedding ceremony of his son Humayun Sajjad and also presented him gift of flower bouquet.

Usman Buzdar also expressed his good wishes for the newly wedded Humayun Sajjad. He also met with respectables and notables present on the occasion and exchanged views with them.

The Chief Minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government had come into power with the goal of rendering public service and was vigorously pursuing its noble mission from day one.

