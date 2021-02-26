CM felicitates senators elected unopposed from Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended felicitations to newly unopposed elected senators of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and expressed good wishes to them.

He congratulated Saifullah Niazi, Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Aon Abbas Buppi, Dr Zarqa Taimur and Kamal Ali Agha.

In a message issued on Friday, the CM stated that the unopposed election of senators of government alliance showed successful strategy adding that every effort of horse-trading was frustrated.

The conspiracy of repeating corrupt practices has been foiled as the unopposed election was a success of the agenda of change in the 'New Pakistan', he said.

The democratic norms have been strengthened and the concept of political transparency has been promoted, he said and expressed the hope that the newly elected senators will actively perform their democratic role in the upper house of the parliament.