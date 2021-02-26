UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Felicitates Senators Elected Unopposed From Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

CM felicitates senators elected unopposed from Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended felicitations to newly unopposed elected senators of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and expressed good wishes to them.

He congratulated Saifullah Niazi, Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Aon Abbas Buppi, Dr Zarqa Taimur and Kamal Ali Agha.

In a message issued on Friday, the CM stated that the unopposed election of senators of government alliance showed successful strategy adding that every effort of horse-trading was frustrated.

The conspiracy of repeating corrupt practices has been foiled as the unopposed election was a success of the agenda of change in the 'New Pakistan', he said.

The democratic norms have been strengthened and the concept of political transparency has been promoted, he said and expressed the hope that the newly elected senators will actively perform their democratic role in the upper house of the parliament.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Parliament Alliance Ali Agha Muslim Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 08 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiator ..

16 minutes ago

OPPO Unveils Reno5 Pro, Unlocking Infinite Possibi ..

26 minutes ago

Takaful Pakistan Limited Is Now Salaam Takaful Lim ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai’s landmarks light up in colours of Kuwait ..

2 hours ago

New family-friendly garden opens in Ajman

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.