CM Felicitates Sikh Community On Besakhi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her heartfelt congratulations to the Sikh community on the blissful occasion of Besakhi, saying that Besakhi is the hallmark of Punjab's unique culture.
In her message, the CM offered greetings to the Sikh brothers and sisters who have come here to celebrate this festival. “I am a proud Punjabi after my identity as a Pakistani first. Punjab lives in my heart. Every person of Punjab equally shares the joy and happiness of Besakhi. May God protect the happiness of Besakhi forever," she added.
"Besakhi starts with the harvest of the golden crop of wheat with a sickle on the drum beat, spreading joy and happiness around. We are starting to officially celebrate this Punjabi festival ‘Besakhi,” she announced and added that special ceremonies of Besakhi had been organized in Hasan Abdal, Nankana Sahib, Kartarpur and Lahore for the Sikh community coming from all over the world to celebrate this festival.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the Punjab government was focusing on providing best environment and facilities to Sikh pilgrims for their religious and cultural tourism.
