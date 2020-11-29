CM felicitates Sikhs on Baba Guru Nanak birth anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while congratulating the Sikh community on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dav Ji, has welcomed Sikh yatress in Punjab.

He said that following the Islamic teachings, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in religious tolerance.

Opening Kartarpur corridor was a historic achievement of the PTI government to promote religious harmony.

He said that the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dav Ji was a religious, traditional and joyful festival of the Sikh community and participation in each other's joys may promote brotherhood.

He further maintained that Baba Guru Nanak Dav Ji was the best example of religious tolerance and inter-religious harmony as he was among those personalities who spread the message of love for humanity.

It was a matter of pleasure for PTI government to serve the Sikh community every year as all out facilities were being provided to the Sikh community for their religious rituals. Sikh community was free to live according to their religious beliefs in Pakistan.

The government was paying special attention for maintaining, renovating andproviding security to Gurdwaras, he added.