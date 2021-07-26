UrduPoint.com
CM Felicitates Successful PTI Candidates In AJK Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

CM felicitates successful PTI candidates in AJK polls

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday extended felicitations to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates upon their success in the AJK elections, and said that the voters expressed their full confidence in the trustworthy leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here, he said that the PTI's success was a victory of honesty and trustworthiness. After Gilgit-Baltistan, the people in AJK also rejected the negative politics of looters and thieves, he added.

The anti-state narrative of the opposition had been crushed and the Kashmiris had put the last nail in the coffin of the corrupt, he said.

He said Kashmiris have chosen a sincere, transparent and service-oriented leadership. They chose the PTI because of its performance and results were success of the agenda of change in the new Pakistan, he added.

The practice of raising useless objections in case of defeat would not work now as democratic values have been practised in AJK elections, the CM concluded.

