CM felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani to become Senate Chairman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has congratulated Yousuf Raza Gilani on his unopposed election as Senate chairman.

He also congratulated President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, all People's Party leaders, Jiyalas and the people.

Murad said, 'I congratulate Yousuf Raza Gilani on being elected Senate Chairman unopposed.

The Chief Minister said that Pakistan People's Party had always protected democracy.

He said, 'We always want rule of law and constitution.'