Open Menu

CM Felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani To Become Senate Chairman

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 01:50 PM

CM felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani to become Senate Chairman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has congratulated Yousuf Raza Gilani on his unopposed election as Senate chairman.

He also congratulated President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, all People's Party leaders, Jiyalas and the people.

Murad said, 'I congratulate Yousuf Raza Gilani on being elected Senate Chairman unopposed.

The Chief Minister said that Pakistan People's Party had always protected democracy.

He said, 'We always want rule of law and constitution.'

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Senate Chief Minister Democracy Murad Ali Shah All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairma ..

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman

1 hour ago
 SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's min ..

SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential

2 hours ago
 Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

14 hours ago
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

14 hours ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

15 hours ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

15 hours ago
 Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfait ..

Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation

15 hours ago
 PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validat ..

PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation

15 hours ago
 CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan