CM Flays Daraban Terror Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

CM flays Daraban terror attack

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police station in Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district.

In a condolence message issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister paid tribute to the martyrs, expressing his condolences to the bereaved families.

“Sacrifices of the security forces for the restoration of peace will not go in vain, the CM of Balochistan said, adding that security forces cannot be demoralized by such cowardly acts.

The entire nation pays homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism. The sacrifices of the martyrs for the restoration of peace in the country will be remembered.

The Chief Minister prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred policemen and expressed his condolences to their bereaved families.

APP/ask.

