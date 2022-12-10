UrduPoint.com

CM Flays IED Blast In Awaran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2022 | 11:17 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on Saturday condemned the IED blast in Awaran Bazar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on Saturday condemned the IED blast in Awaran Bazar.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of a shopkeeper and the injury of 7 people including children and a woman in the terror incident, the Chief Minister vowed to bring the culprits to task.

The CM said that cowardly terrorists terrorized innocent children and other citizens including women.

"The people of the province hate the elements that target innocent people," he said adding the country's enemies were creating an atmosphere of terror in the province.

He issued directives to the officials concerned to make security measures more effective in Awaran. Besides, he also directed that the best treatment facilities should be given to the injured.

The Chief Minister also extended his condolence and sympathy to the bereaved family.

