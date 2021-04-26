CM flays opposition for politicising corona issue

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has regretted that the opposition is using the coronavirus challenge for political gains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has regretted that the opposition is using the coronavirus challenge for political gains.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM said that every effort was being made by the government to deal with the third corona wave, adding that the number of ventilators and oxygen beds had been increased in hospitals to facilitate patients. Regrettably, the opposition was trying to achieve petty political benefits over the corona issue, he added.

However, those dividing people on the corona pandemic issues had been identified, he added.

The Punjab chief minister regretted that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had a role in spreading coronavirus by holding public meetings during the pandemic. This selfish cabal played with the lives of people to gain some political benefits, the CM said adding that that showed that the opposition had no regard for the lives of people. Those who did not care for the health and safety of people during the pandemic, had become a symbol of disgrace, added the CM.