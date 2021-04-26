UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Flays Opposition For Politicising Corona Issue

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 06:39 PM

CM flays opposition for politicising corona issue

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has regretted that the opposition is using the coronavirus challenge for political gains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has regretted that the opposition is using the coronavirus challenge for political gains.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM said that every effort was being made by the government to deal with the third corona wave, adding that the number of ventilators and oxygen beds had been increased in hospitals to facilitate patients. Regrettably, the opposition was trying to achieve petty political benefits over the corona issue, he added.

However, those dividing people on the corona pandemic issues had been identified, he added.

The Punjab chief minister regretted that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had a role in spreading coronavirus by holding public meetings during the pandemic. This selfish cabal played with the lives of people to gain some political benefits, the CM said adding that that showed that the opposition had no regard for the lives of people. Those who did not care for the health and safety of people during the pandemic, had become a symbol of disgrace, added the CM.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Government Opposition Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Islamabad police launch crackdown against drug pus ..

2 minutes ago

Kanye West sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 m ..

2 minutes ago

DC visits wheat procurement centre, Ramzan Bazaar ..

2 minutes ago

KP Assembly adopts resolution to turn on Facebook ..

5 minutes ago

IESCO ensures continuity of power supply in first ..

5 minutes ago

Commissioner, Election Commissioner Sindh review a ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.