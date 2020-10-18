UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Flays Opposition's Attempt To Make Institutions Controversial

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

CM flays opposition's attempt to make institutions controversial

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the attempt of the opposition parties for making national institutions controversial for their narrow political interests.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said "no one can be allowed to disgrace our institutions as they are our pride." He said that strong institutions guarantee stable democracy. He said that the opposition was trying to cut down the tree which was providing shadow to them. Institutions were the pride and identity of the nation and their enemies were the enemies of the nation. He said that those who were making hue and cry would remain do so and government would continue to work for the progress and prosperity of the people.

The Chief Minister said that the flop show of Gujranwala was a lesson for the opposition as the people have totally rejected their call. He maintained that people have given their decision against the politics of anarchy as the opposition parties have completely forgotten the national interest and hatched the conspiracy against the institution in their speeches. He added opposition leaders should regain their senses as the opposition has tarnished its own image by engaging itself in the politics of chaos and anarchy. The opposition should repent from their negative politics. Rejected elements once again got rejection from the people in their first public gathering, he concluded.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Democracy Gujranwala Progress Hue Sunday From Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Winners for HIPA’s ‘Your Office’ Instagram P ..

23 minutes ago

Etihad Airways champions UAE’s Frontline Heroes

53 minutes ago

UAE, Iceland discuss cultural cooperation

53 minutes ago

IHCO Ajman to build 200 homes for people affected ..

1 hour ago

Commercial establishments fully committed to COVID ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 3D Printing Strat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.