(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the attempt of the opposition parties for making national institutions controversial for their narrow political interests.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said "no one can be allowed to disgrace our institutions as they are our pride." He said that strong institutions guarantee stable democracy. He said that the opposition was trying to cut down the tree which was providing shadow to them. Institutions were the pride and identity of the nation and their enemies were the enemies of the nation. He said that those who were making hue and cry would remain do so and government would continue to work for the progress and prosperity of the people.

The Chief Minister said that the flop show of Gujranwala was a lesson for the opposition as the people have totally rejected their call. He maintained that people have given their decision against the politics of anarchy as the opposition parties have completely forgotten the national interest and hatched the conspiracy against the institution in their speeches. He added opposition leaders should regain their senses as the opposition has tarnished its own image by engaging itself in the politics of chaos and anarchy. The opposition should repent from their negative politics. Rejected elements once again got rejection from the people in their first public gathering, he concluded.