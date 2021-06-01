CM flays terrorist attacks on FC

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned terrorist attacks on the frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel in Quetta and Turbat.

In a statement, the CM paid tribute to the brave sons for foiling the nefarious designs of terrorists and termed them heroes of the nation.

The martyred have sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the country, he said and emphasised that terrorists could not weaken the strong commitment of the nation as it was fully united to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

The CM extended sympathies to the heirs and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.