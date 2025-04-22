Open Menu

CM Focal Person On Polio Visits Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Focal Person Chief Minister Punjab for Polio, Uzma Kardar, visited Sargodha to review the polio campaign.

Talking to media representatives at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, she said that on the special instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, she had come to Sargodha to review the anti-polio campaign in detail. She said that the five-day anti-polio campaign is going on in full swing across the province including in Sargodha as well. During the polio campaign, 709,266 children will be vaccinated against polio. On the first day, 150,000 children were vaccinated. She said that to complete the 100 percent target of the campaign, 3,331 teams have been formed, 612 area in-charges are working in 169 union councils and 3,336 mobile, 206 fixed and 89 transit teams are present in the field.

During the meeting held at the DC office Sargodha, Uzma Kardar was given a detailed briefing about the campaign. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem and CEO Health Dr. Sara Safdar were also present. Appealing for full cooperation from parents, Uzma Kardar said that a coordinated strategy has been adopted for the complete eradication of polio. Appreciating the hard work of the polio teams and the cooperation of parents, she said it is very important to vaccinate every child to secure the future of children. She said that all resources are being utilized to make Pakistan polio-free. Foolproof security for the polio teams has also been ensured.

Later, Uzma Kardar went to the field areas and reviewed the performance of the polio workers and boosted the morale of the workers working in harsh weather.

