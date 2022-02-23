CM for abolition of Pakistan Customs Check posts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bijinzo directed Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana to stop unnecessary checking of Pakistan Customs at city area besides abolishing Pakistan Customs unnecessary checkposts established in the city areas.

CM Press Secretary on Wednesday said that CM Balochistan took serious notice of the unnecessary checking and checkposts set up by the Pakistan Customs in city areas and issued directives to the CS Balochistan to contact the authorities of the concerned department for early compliance.

While quoting CM, press secretary said that Pakistan Customs, Coast guards and other Federal departments must improve their vigil on the entry and exits points of the province to discourage the smuggling and other illegal activities.

"Unnecessary checking and establishment of checkposts at city areas violates pubic basic rights," he further said adding that police could better perform in city area in this connection.