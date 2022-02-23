UrduPoint.com

CM For Abolition Of Pakistan Customs Check Posts

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 08:50 PM

CM for abolition of Pakistan Customs Check posts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bijinzo directed Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana to stop unnecessary checking of Pakistan Customs at city area besides abolishing Pakistan Customs unnecessary checkposts established in the city areas.

CM Press Secretary on Wednesday said that CM Balochistan took serious notice of the unnecessary checking and checkposts set up by the Pakistan Customs in city areas and issued directives to the CS Balochistan to contact the authorities of the concerned department for early compliance.

While quoting CM, press secretary said that Pakistan Customs, Coast guards and other Federal departments must improve their vigil on the entry and exits points of the province to discourage the smuggling and other illegal activities.

"Unnecessary checking and establishment of checkposts at city areas violates pubic basic rights," he further said adding that police could better perform in city area in this connection.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Police

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

18 minutes ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

2 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

2 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

3 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

3 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>