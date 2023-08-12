CM for action against drug mafia

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2023 | 09:33 PM

A meeting was held in the Chief Minister's Office here on Friday presided over by Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi and he issued a directive for a rigorous crackdown on sellers and users of narcotics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :A meeting was held in the Chief Minister's Office here on Friday presided over by Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi and he issued a directive for a rigorous crackdown on sellers and users of narcotics.

He emphasized the need to bring the full force of the law upon the major drug syndicates, asserting that they should face actions.

During the meeting, the chief minister instructed the law enforcement agencies to take decisive measures to eradicate drug peddling within schools and colleges.

Noting the gravity of the situation, the chief minister underscored the imperative of taking anti-narcotics mission seriously.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his confidence that, through a collaborative effort involving the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and other relevant institutions, a permanent solution to the drug issue can be achieved.

During the meeting, a unanimous decision was made to establish a dedicated center focused on rehabilitating drug addicts.

Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram and Dr Jamal Nasir, the chief secretary, inspector general of Police,additional chief secretary, the secretary health and other officers participated.

