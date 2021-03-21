CM for adopting SOPs to prevent coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that face masks and precautionary measures were essential to prevent coronavirus.

He said, in a media statement issued here, those violating coronavirus SOPs were becoming a threat of coronavirus for others, adding that increasing corona patients' ratio was alarming.

The Chief Minister said that third wave of corona was more dangerous, therefore, people must abide by the corona SOPs to avoid sanctions/smart lockdowns.

More protective steps could be taken to save people's lives as increase in corona cases was affecting the public health system. "Prevention is batter than cure," he added.