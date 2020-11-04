UrduPoint.com
CM For Amendment In Law To Strengthen Local Bodies

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

CM for amendment in law to strengthen local bodies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said the local bodies would be strengthened by making necessary amendments in Local Government Act.

This he said during a meeting with a delegation of Jamaat Ismali led by Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman here at CM House. The other delegation members were MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed, Muslim Parvaiz, Usama Razi, Saifuddin Ghazi and Zahid Askar.

Minister for Local Government Nasir Shah and Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab also attended the meeting.

The delegation in their meeting with the chief minister emphasized on the need of strengthening local bodies by giving them more powers.

At this, the chief minister said he had already announced in his press conference that the local government law was being amended to strengthen local bodies.

He added that he has also decided to devolve operation of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) and Sindh Building Control Authority to divisional level.

The visiting delegation raised the issue of unemployment in the province, particularly in Karachi. At this, the chief minister said that from the last four years employment opportunities have not been given to the people of the province. "These days we have identified employment opportunities from Grade BPS-1 to 4 on facility-basis," he said and added "only people of the respective union council would be given jobs purely on merit."The CM said the job from grade BPS-5 to BPS-15 would be given through NTS and there would be no compromise on merit.

The Jamaat Islami delegation presented a memorandum of their concerns and demands to the chief minister.

