UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM For Appointment Of Impartial Observers On Barrages

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

CM for appointment of impartial observers on barrages

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that in the present scenario, Punjab demands to appoint impartial observers on the barrages of both the provinces (Sindh and Punjab).

In a policy statement on the water situation, he said that the monitoring will greatly help to get error-free data of water discharge as well as equitable distribution of water scarcity among the provinces, said a handout issued here.

The chief minister said that the initiative will also help to eradicate misunderstandings between both provinces on the water issue. Usman Buzdar had also invited the parliamentarians from all over the country, especially from Sindh, to visit the barrages of Punjab to observe themselves the data reporting system of the scarcity of water, water distribution and discharge data.

Usman Buzdar said that he wants parliamentarians to personally observe the fact how the Punjab government was making the water discharge reporting system transparent.

He wished that the PPP government also invite the parliamentarians from Punjab to visit Sindh's barrages so that they could also observe in detail the condition of their barrages, distribution of water and reporting system.

He further stated that we will have to come out of cocoons, getting above our political affiliations for resolving the issues.

Usman Buzdar also assured the farmers of Punjab for resolving their water problems adding that he will soon go to his farmer brothers. He said, "Despite the severe water shortage in the province, I will make all efforts to redress the grievances of farmers on a priority basis." The incumbent government was taking such steps which ensure that farmers' crops and their sowing may not be affected.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Visit May All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club announces key recommendations of ..

5 minutes ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets Egypt&#03 ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves more than AED51 million in ..

1 hour ago

Public Prosecution explains law, punishment for ch ..

2 hours ago

54,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Construction of new UAQ National Museum has starte ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.