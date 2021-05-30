CM for appointment of impartial observers on barrages

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that in the present scenario, Punjab demands to appoint impartial observers on the barrages of both the provinces (Sindh and Punjab).

In a policy statement on the water situation, he said that the monitoring will greatly help to get error-free data of water discharge as well as equitable distribution of water scarcity among the provinces, said a handout issued here.

The chief minister said that the initiative will also help to eradicate misunderstandings between both provinces on the water issue. Usman Buzdar had also invited the parliamentarians from all over the country, especially from Sindh, to visit the barrages of Punjab to observe themselves the data reporting system of the scarcity of water, water distribution and discharge data.

Usman Buzdar said that he wants parliamentarians to personally observe the fact how the Punjab government was making the water discharge reporting system transparent.

He wished that the PPP government also invite the parliamentarians from Punjab to visit Sindh's barrages so that they could also observe in detail the condition of their barrages, distribution of water and reporting system.

He further stated that we will have to come out of cocoons, getting above our political affiliations for resolving the issues.

Usman Buzdar also assured the farmers of Punjab for resolving their water problems adding that he will soon go to his farmer brothers. He said, "Despite the severe water shortage in the province, I will make all efforts to redress the grievances of farmers on a priority basis." The incumbent government was taking such steps which ensure that farmers' crops and their sowing may not be affected.