CM for best arrangements on Eidul Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed solid waste management companies and local government institutions to ensure zero-waste on Eidul Azha.

He said that best cleanliness arrangements should be made across the province and animals' offal and other waste should be properly disposed of.

"Commissioners and deputy commissioners should monitor the arrangements", he added.

The chief minister announced to personally review the situation of cleanliness on Eid while adding that no slackness would be tolerated. "The citizens' complaints should be timely resolved as line departments are duty-bound to providea clean atmosphere to the citizens", he stressed. Similarly, the line departments should be fully prepared in the wakeof rains to best perform their duties, he added.