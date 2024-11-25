Open Menu

CM For Bringing Reforms To Solve Issues Of Balochistan's Varsities

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that provincial government wanted to introduce comprehensive reforms to solve the problems on permanent basis being faced by province universities

He said this while talking to Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtiar Ahmed called on him here.

Provincial Ministers including Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Mir Sadiq Umrani, Bakht Muhammad Kakar and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asghar Tareen were also present Improving governance and quality education in Balochistan universities were discussed in the meeting.

Balochistan Chief Minister sought suggestions from Higher Education Commission (HEC) for improving the Balochistan Universities Act. If we provide resources to universities, we also have the right to be accountable, he added.

He said that in view of the financial situation, universities should avoid unnecessary recruitment and construction projects.

There will be no compromise on improving quality and governance in universities, he said and added that there would be no political interference in universities or any blackmailing.

The CM said that it is necessary to stop the process of creating anti-state mindset among students, saying that organized groups are involved in creating anti-state mindset in most universities across the country while this critical situation must be realized.

He said that the Balochistan government was striving to highlight this problem and convene a national conference to address it.

Mir Sarfraz Burgt said that the Chief Ministers of all four provinces and Vice Chancellors of universities across the country would be invited to the conference.

We welcome the positive suggestions of the Higher Education Commission, together with HEC, Balochistan universities will be put on the path of improvement, we will move forward, he maintained.

