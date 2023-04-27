UrduPoint.com

CM For Completing Development Projects Timely

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

CM for completing development projects timely

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed the authorities concerned to complete on-going development projects in the provincial metropolis on time.

A meeting was held on Thursday at the CM Office under the chairmanship of Mohsin Naqvi to review the progress on various development projects in the city.

The CM expressed his displeasure over delay in the Samanabad underpass project. Mohsin Naqvi praised Auqaf and other related departments for making the Data Darbar parking project operational in time. He directed Parks and Horticulture Authority to start plantation along with the runway at Lahore Airport.

In the meeting, a briefing was given on construction, repair and rehabilitation project of 54 roads in the city. It was informed that footpaths, bicycle and biker tracks will also be built along the roads.

It was further informed that 4 model cemeteries in Lahore will be completed in a few weeks under Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority. Five buses will be provided for Sue-e-Asal, Asal Sulaimani, Bhaikot Raiwand Road, Ahlu model graveyards while 3 ambulances for model graveyards have been handed over to 1122 for operational purposes.

The Caretaker Chief Minister was informed that necessary steps are being taken to make Data Darbar one-way entry operational as soon as possible.

The meeting was attended by provincial Minister for Housing and Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretaries for Housing, Finance, Transport, Local Government, C&W and Auqaf, officials from Central business District Authority, Ring Road Authority, TEPA, Civil Aviation Authority and heads of other relevant departments. Chief Secretary Punjab participated in the meeting via video link.

