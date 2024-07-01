The Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti Monday directed Deputy Commissioner Quetta to complete the jamabandi of Quetta city within two months and the digitization of the land records of Quetta district by September this year

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti Monday directed Deputy Commissioner Quetta to complete the jamabandi of Quetta city within two months and the digitization of the land records of Quetta district by September this year.

The chief minister while chairing a meeting to review the progress of digitalization of land records said that jamabandi is vital for better digitalization of land records of Quetta district.

He said that the cooperation of the land acquisition office is indispensable for jamabandi and there is a need for a mechanism to ensure the accuracy of land records.

He directed that merit and transparency should be ensured in the recruitment process of Patwaris and effective suggestions should also be made to resolve the problems.

Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Balochistan, a review meeting on digitization of land records in the revenue department was held here.

In the meeting, provincial ministers including including Mir Asim Kurd Gello, Ali Madad Jattak, Parliamentary Secretary Mir Liaqat Lehri, Members of Assembly Provincial Ubaidullah Gurgej, Abdul Samad Gurgej, Malik Naeem Khan Bazai, Prince Agha Omar Ahmadzai, Secretary IT Ayaz Khan Mandokhail Commissioner and Administrator Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat and Senior Member board of Revenue Qamber Dashti were participated.

The meeting was briefed by the Senior Member Board of Revenue and said that through the Land Record Information Management System, fards and Inteqals has been digitized.

The program includes the formation of e-stamping, GIS system and digitization of revenue records.

He further informed that revenue records have been initially digitized in Quetta, Jaffarabad, Pishin and Gwadar through the said system and e-facilitation centers have been established in these four districts through the said system.