CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects by Dec 31

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday directed the authorities to complete civil works of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) projects in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad by December 31 to ensure public safety.

While chairing a meeting at the PSCA's head office here, the CM said that commissioners and RPOs should conduct regular visits and daily progress reports must be submitted to him as well.

As many as 600 cameras in Faisalabad, 700 CCTV cameras in Gujranwala and 750 cameras in Rawalpindi would be integrated with PSCA.

He further directed that the DIC-3 project should be started without delay in 17 small districts and the upgradation of 737 police stations should also be completed by January 31.

IG police and MD PSCA briefed about various aspects.

Earlier, he reviewed the security arrangements for Dec 25 through CCTV cameras and noted that law enforcement agencies were fully vigilant and comprehensive security measures had been implemented throughout the province.

Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir, SMBR, AIG (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore and others attended the meeting.