Open Menu

CM For Comprehensive Renovation Plans For Iqbal's Shrine, Badshahi Mosque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2023 | 09:36 PM

CM for comprehensive renovation plans for Iqbal's shrine, Badshahi Mosque

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday promptly addressed concerns regarding the state of Allama Muhammad Iqbal's shrine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday promptly addressed concerns regarding the state of Allama Muhammad Iqbal's shrine.

Noting the deteriorated condition of the marble, as well as the dim lighting and discolored walls, he called for a comprehensive plan for the shrine's renovation. Emphasizing the significance of upholding the dignity of a revered figure like Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the chief minister stressed the need for immediate restoration measures.

He directed the replacement of worn-out marble within Mazar-i-Iqbal and mandated the restoration of its interior to its original state.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi underscored the importance of restoring the Badshahi Mosque's exterior to its authentic form. He instructed the Director General Walled City of Lahore Authority to prioritize the restoration of the mosque's outer structure within the ongoing renovation project.

Additionally, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi oversaw the progress of the Shahi Qila Cafe establishment near the Alamgiri Gate of Lahore fort. He also requested the enhancement of the adjacent corridor to the Alamgiri Gate to provide an appealing experience to tourists, especially those from abroad.

DG Walled City of Lahore Authority Kamran Lashari provided a comprehensive briefing. Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Ibrahim Murad, Provincial Advisor Kunwar Dilshad, Inspector General Police, Secretaries Information, Auqaf, Tourism, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner and other relevant officers were in attendance.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Allama Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Progress Nasir Mosque From

Recent Stories

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives in accid ..

12 minutes ago
 US surgeons perform world's first whole eye transp ..

US surgeons perform world's first whole eye transplant

10 minutes ago
 Finance minister sees DFIs as potential growth dri ..

Finance minister sees DFIs as potential growth drivers

10 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Shopian

Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Shopian

10 minutes ago
 Workshop on improving agricultural productivity co ..

Workshop on improving agricultural productivity concludes

10 minutes ago
 Workshop held for orientation of media regarding n ..

Workshop held for orientation of media regarding newer tobacco, nicotine product ..

10 minutes ago
FIA arrests four outlaws for harassing, blackmaili ..

FIA arrests four outlaws for harassing, blackmailing girl

1 minute ago
 Italy sends hospital ship to aid Palestinians

Italy sends hospital ship to aid Palestinians

1 minute ago
 New Zealand on brink of World Cup semi-finals

New Zealand on brink of World Cup semi-finals

1 minute ago
 Allama Iqbal presented map of separate country for ..

Allama Iqbal presented map of separate country for Muslims: DC Ziatat

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Allama Iqbal's mausoleum, pa ..

1 minute ago
 Allama Iqbal a true role model for youth

Allama Iqbal a true role model for youth

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan