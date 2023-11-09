(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday promptly addressed concerns regarding the state of Allama Muhammad Iqbal's shrine.

Noting the deteriorated condition of the marble, as well as the dim lighting and discolored walls, he called for a comprehensive plan for the shrine's renovation. Emphasizing the significance of upholding the dignity of a revered figure like Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the chief minister stressed the need for immediate restoration measures.

He directed the replacement of worn-out marble within Mazar-i-Iqbal and mandated the restoration of its interior to its original state.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi underscored the importance of restoring the Badshahi Mosque's exterior to its authentic form. He instructed the Director General Walled City of Lahore Authority to prioritize the restoration of the mosque's outer structure within the ongoing renovation project.

Additionally, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi oversaw the progress of the Shahi Qila Cafe establishment near the Alamgiri Gate of Lahore fort. He also requested the enhancement of the adjacent corridor to the Alamgiri Gate to provide an appealing experience to tourists, especially those from abroad.

DG Walled City of Lahore Authority Kamran Lashari provided a comprehensive briefing. Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Ibrahim Murad, Provincial Advisor Kunwar Dilshad, Inspector General Police, Secretaries Information, Auqaf, Tourism, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner and other relevant officers were in attendance.