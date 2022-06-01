Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday directed the provincial administration to curb the hoarding and overpricing of fertilizers without delay and it's availability at controlled rate should be ensured

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday directed the provincial administration to curb the hoarding and overpricing of fertilizers without delay and it's availability at controlled rate should be ensured.

In a statement issued here, the CM said that legal action be initiated against those involved in selling fertilizers at exorbitant rates and added its sale be regularly monitored through an effective mechanism.

"The farmers are my brethren and their rights would be fully protected," he said and directed the line departments to proactively work for providing fertilizers to the farmers.