CM for early completion of mega hydro power projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Mehmood Khan while stressing the need of optimum utilization of hydro power potential in KP has said that provincial government is working on various mega hydro power projects that would help to overcome energy crises for giving impetus to industrial and economic activities.

He expressed these views while chairing a performance review meeting of Energy and Power Department held here the other day. Besides Advisor to CM on Energy and Power, Himayatullah Khan, Secretary Energy and Power and Chief Executive Officer Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization, other relevant high ups of the department attended the meeting. Briefing the meeting about the progress so far on various developmental projects of the department it was informed that 94 percent work on Jabori Hydro Power Project, Mansehra had been completed and the remaining work would be completed by the end of this year.

The project on completion, will generate more than 71 GW electricity per annum. Similarly, 88 percent work on Karora Hydro Power Project Shangla had been completed and the remaining work would be completed by January next year, and the project will have a power generating capacity of 72 GW electricity per annum.

It was further informed that 85 percent work had been completed on 40 MW Kotu Hydro Power Project Dir lower whereas physical progress on 84 MW Matiltan Hydro Power Project is 47 percent.

The meeting was further told that Executive Committee of National Economic Council had accorded approval to 157 MW Madayan and 88 MW Gabral Hydro Power Projects to be executed under the Khyber Pakhtinkhwa Hydro Power and Renewable Energy Programme.

Work on 300 MW Balakot Hydro Power Project will be started next year, the meeting was informed.

Expressing his satisfaction on the overall performance of the department, the chair directed the high ups of the department for result oriented steps to ensure timely completion of all the ongoing projects and to ensure progress on the new projects as per the given timelines.

It was told that the newly established Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid System Company had been formally registered with Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. The company has been set up with the aim to have a separate and independent transmission and grid infrastructure of the provincial government for the supply of locally produced electricity to the local industries, Special economic zones and other commercial consumers on subsidized rates.

Regarding the micro hydel power projects it was apprised that in the first phase 307 projects had been completed in 11 districts of the province having a total production capacity of 25000 Kilowatt whereas 672 micro hydel power projects would be started in the second phase. With regard to the solarization programme of the department it was informed that 300 mosques had been solarized in the newly merged districts and work has been started on the solarization of 4000 more mosques in the province while tenders have been issued for the solarization of 8000 schools and 187 Basic health units across the province.