CM For Early Completion Of Project; Master Plan Of New Peshawar City Approved

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2022 | 05:05 PM

CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Board of Directors (BoDs) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) in which approval was given to a master plan of a flagship housing project, New Peshawar City, in the provincial capital

The housing scheme will consist of 106,000 Kanal of land which would include 43 thousand Kanal of land for residential area i.e. 41 percent of the total area, seven percent for public buildings, five percent for commercial and parking lots, 16 percent for parks and play grounds, 28 percent of for roads and two percent for graveyard.

Initially residential area will consist of 16,312 plots of three Marla, 17,201 of five Marla, 3,402 of seven Marla, 9,526 of ten Marlas, 13,415 of one Kanal, 1,494 of two Kanals and 706 plots of four Kanals.

The meeting was informed that the New Peshawar City Project would consist of civil secretariat, education City, Healthcare city and Media Enclave.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that this flagship project was indispensable to cope with the accommodation issues of the increasing population in Peshawar, warning that any delay in the project would not be tolerated.

He directed the concerned officials to finalize the engineering layout plan of the project in the shortest possible time, so that it could be executed timely.

He also directed to accelerate the process of land acquisition process on land sharing formula and ensure timely completion of all the stages.

