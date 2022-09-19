UrduPoint.com

CM For Early Establishment Of Citizen Facilitation Centers

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 05:20 PM

CM for early establishment of citizen facilitation centers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday said the provision of best and fast public services to people at their doorsteps was the first priority of the provincial government.

He was chairing a review meeting on e-governance and setting up citizen facilitation centers across the province.

He said that people access to public services would be made easy with completion of citizen facilitation centers, adding in near future various issuance of certificates including domicile, marriage certificate and other citizen services will be available online.

In the briefing, it was told that initially 19 different services would be provided online for which web and mobile applications had been developed for online delivery of services.

Chief Minister directed that establishment of facilitation centers at divisional level which should be completed in two months by ensuring all aspects of e-governance.

He said that through initiation of e-governance , KP would become first province to start paperless work in offices.

He said that in first phase the all proceedings and working of the provincial cabinet was being made paperless.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Marriage National University All Government Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid criticises PML-N's "three leaders" f ..

Sheikh Rashid criticises PML-N's "three leaders" for deciding matters in London

3 minutes ago
 'Come all alone and I will deal with you," Dr. Yas ..

'Come all alone and I will deal with you," Dr. Yasmin Rashid responds to Rana Sa ..

16 minutes ago
 Tamil actor commits suicide for trouble in love-li ..

Tamil actor commits suicide for trouble in love-life

35 minutes ago
 IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR r ..

IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR registered against Imran Khan

51 minutes ago
 Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military ..

Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military cooperation as important pilla ..

1 hour ago
 Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Im ..

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Imran Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.