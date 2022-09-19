CM for early establishment of citizen facilitation centers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday said the provision of best and fast public services to people at their doorsteps was the first priority of the provincial government.

He was chairing a review meeting on e-governance and setting up citizen facilitation centers across the province.

He said that people access to public services would be made easy with completion of citizen facilitation centers, adding in near future various issuance of certificates including domicile, marriage certificate and other citizen services will be available online.

In the briefing, it was told that initially 19 different services would be provided online for which web and mobile applications had been developed for online delivery of services.

Chief Minister directed that establishment of facilitation centers at divisional level which should be completed in two months by ensuring all aspects of e-governance.

He said that through initiation of e-governance , KP would become first province to start paperless work in offices.

He said that in first phase the all proceedings and working of the provincial cabinet was being made paperless.