UrduPoint.com

CM For Effective Coordination To Prevent Environment Pollution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2022 | 05:10 PM

CM for effective coordination to prevent environment pollution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday stressed the need of evolving an effective coordinations between all concerned departments and agencies for prevention of environmental pollution and challenges.

He was chairing the first meeting of the Environmental Protection Council in which a briefing was given on the council structure, powers and responsibilities.

The meeting attended by cabinet members, administrative secretaries, private members of the council and other relevant officials approved rules of procedure of the council along with some necessary amendments and formation of various committees.

Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan directed to ensure strict implementation of laws and regulations to closely monitor factories causing environmental pollution.

He said that Environmental Protection Agency should be given the power to cancel the NOCs of factories causing pollution, adding KP Building Control Authority should be activated soon to protect agricultural lands.

The meeting decided to conduct fresh environmental profiling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and decided to introduce ZigZag technology in brick kilns to reduce environmental pollution.

The meeting further decided to use modern equipment for monitoring water and air pollution and agreed to install automatic sensors in factories to monitor industrial pollution.

The meeting also agreed to install water recycling plants in industrial zones and instructed the concerned authorities to expedite work in this regard.

The participants of the meeting were informed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Change Policy and Action Plan 2022 would be soon presented before the provincial cabinet for a final approval.

During the briefing, it was informed that necessary amendments have been proposed in Environmental Protection Act 2014 for effective prevention of environmental pollution along with amendment clause for a complete ban on plastic bags.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Water All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja uses bulletproof vehicle due to securit ..

Ramiz Raja uses bulletproof vehicle due to security threat

7 minutes ago
 Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

1 hour ago
 President urges students to develop passion for ma ..

President urges students to develop passion for making Pakistan stronger country

2 hours ago
 Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill a ..

Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill ambassador of KP police

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

4 hours ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to me ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.