CM for effective coordination to prevent environment pollution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday stressed the need of evolving an effective coordinations between all concerned departments and agencies for prevention of environmental pollution and challenges.

He was chairing the first meeting of the Environmental Protection Council in which a briefing was given on the council structure, powers and responsibilities.

The meeting attended by cabinet members, administrative secretaries, private members of the council and other relevant officials approved rules of procedure of the council along with some necessary amendments and formation of various committees.

Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan directed to ensure strict implementation of laws and regulations to closely monitor factories causing environmental pollution.

He said that Environmental Protection Agency should be given the power to cancel the NOCs of factories causing pollution, adding KP Building Control Authority should be activated soon to protect agricultural lands.

The meeting decided to conduct fresh environmental profiling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and decided to introduce ZigZag technology in brick kilns to reduce environmental pollution.

The meeting further decided to use modern equipment for monitoring water and air pollution and agreed to install automatic sensors in factories to monitor industrial pollution.

The meeting also agreed to install water recycling plants in industrial zones and instructed the concerned authorities to expedite work in this regard.

The participants of the meeting were informed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Change Policy and Action Plan 2022 would be soon presented before the provincial cabinet for a final approval.

During the briefing, it was informed that necessary amendments have been proposed in Environmental Protection Act 2014 for effective prevention of environmental pollution along with amendment clause for a complete ban on plastic bags.