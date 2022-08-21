UrduPoint.com

CM For Effective Efforts To Control Lumpy Skin Disease

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2022 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Sunday ordered to implement effective measures to control the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

According to official sources here, the CM said that livestock camps should be increased at tehsil level in affected areas.

"Proper awareness regarding precautionary measures about LSD should be created among cattle breeders", he added.

Pervaiz Elahi said that after diagnosis, animals should be administered vaccine.

He further said that affected animals should be kept separate from healthy one and for this purpose, proper arrangements should be ensured.

More Stories From Pakistan

