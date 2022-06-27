CM for effective measures to control spread of lumpy skin disease

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday directed to expedite preventive measures to stop spread of lumpy skin disease in animals.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting on lumpy skin disease in cattle.

During the meeting, the officials concerned gave a briefing to the participants about the latest situation of the disease in the province.

The first case of lumpy skin disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was reported in April this year in Dera Ismail Khan and presently 25 districts of the province have been partially affected by the disease.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to intensify preventive measures against the disease and devise an effective monitoring system to keep an eye on the situation in all districts.

He also directed the finance and livestock departments to finalise funds for procurement of more vaccines for the treatment of lumpy skin disease.

The provincial government, Khan assured, will provide all financial resources for this purpose on priority basis.

The meeting was informed that cases of lumpy skin diseases would likely to increase on the occasion of Eid, for which the provincial government was taking emergency measures to control it.

The KP government has also setup a task force for effective control of the disease in cattle, besides setting up check posts at all entry points in the province and districts.

The officials further said that so far more than 800,000 cattle had been sprayed to control the disease and over 275,000 infected cattle had been vaccinated against lumpy skin disease, adding that mortality rate in infected cattles was 5%.

The meeting decided to provide immediate funds for the purchase of more vaccines.