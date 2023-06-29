Open Menu

CM For Ensuring Proper Cleanliness Across Province

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2023 | 03:40 PM

CM for ensuring proper cleanliness across province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday directed the authorities to ensure proper cleanliness arrangements across the province besides timely disposal of offals.

According to official sources here, he said that cleanliness arrangements should be better comparing to previous year.

The CM said that officers of the relevant departments should personally monitor ongoing cleanliness activities, adding that all resources should be utilized to make cleanliness arrangements extraordinary.

Mohsin Naqvi said that negligence with regard to cleaning arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha would not be tolerated at all. Relevant departments should complete their arrangements in view of the rains as well, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab All Rains

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

1 hour ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

1 hour ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

3 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

16 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

18 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

18 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan