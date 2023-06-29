CM for ensuring proper cleanliness across province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday directed the authorities to ensure proper cleanliness arrangements across the province besides timely disposal of offals.

According to official sources here, he said that cleanliness arrangements should be better comparing to previous year.

The CM said that officers of the relevant departments should personally monitor ongoing cleanliness activities, adding that all resources should be utilized to make cleanliness arrangements extraordinary.

Mohsin Naqvi said that negligence with regard to cleaning arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha would not be tolerated at all. Relevant departments should complete their arrangements in view of the rains as well, he added.