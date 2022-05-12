CM for ensuring provision of water to farmers of tail ends

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has ordered the relevant authorities to ensure provision of water to tail ends of 19,000 canal outlets across the Punjab.

According to official sources here on Thursday, the CM was taking revolutionary measures for providing canal water to tail-end farmers and a mechanism had been prepared in this regard.

Hamza Shehbaz said the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) would evolve a system for establishing telephonic connection with farmers.

He said that CM office cell would take feedback from farmers with regard to provision of water up to tail ends.

The CM said quick action would be taken in case water would not reach tail ends.

Tail-end farmers thanked the chief minister for taking the farmer-friendly step.

