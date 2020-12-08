UrduPoint.com
CM For Evolving Comprehensive Strategy To Bring Health Reforms

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that a comprehensive strategy was being evolved to bring reforms in health sector to strengthen the system of governance and accountability.

"Special attention would be focused to make legislation in every sector especially financial discipline , he said while chairing a high level meeting on health affairs here on the other day.

"Health sector is very important and serious steps were being taken for its improvement, "he said.

"Improving the system is the job of the government. Our goal is to provide the best healthcare to the people in the province," Jam Kamal said.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr. Rababa Buledi, Parliamentary Secretary Danish Kumar, Secretary Health / Finance, Secretary Information, Special Secretary Health, Secretary Implementation, Director General Health and other officials concerned.

Giving a detailed briefing to the meeting on the steps taken for the betterment of the health department, Health Secretary Noor ul Haq Baloch said that a roadmap has been prepared under a comprehensive strategy to provide the best healthcare services to the masses.

He called for revising the existing health strategy and adopting a technology-based policy to further improve the health sector.

He also presented the proposed Procurement Strategy for MSD, Digitization Plan for Civil Hospital.

Briefing the meeting about the launch of the Provincial Health Insurance Scheme, the Health Secretary said that the scheme would revolutionize the health sector.

Issues related to the launch of a pilot program for the supply of telemedicine kits in the province were also under consideration, Baloch added.

The meeting also decided to introduce performance based monitoring and assessment system at the district level.

Establishment of Radiology and Pathology Departments in Civil Hospital Quetta and Bolan Medical Complex Hospital, Establishment of Health Facilities Point in 16 Districts also discuss in the meeting.

Issues related to establishment of specialized institutes and improvement of governance were also discussed.

