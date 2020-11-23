UrduPoint.com
CM For Extending Emergency Services Of Rescue 1122 To Each District Of KP

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday stressed the need for extending Rescue-1122 service to each district of the province to keep the losses of property and lives minimum during natural calamities and emergencies.

Presiding over a meeting of Relief department here, the CM expressed satisfaction over the performance of the service and stressed the need to make it more effective.

The meeting was informed that citizen losses compensation programme was launched for conflict areas of Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, South and North Waziristan. Under the programme, survey of 144,615 houses was conducted in those areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

