CM for following corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday stressed the need for following corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and made it clear that the government didn't want to impose restrictions but people should also adopt precautionary measures.

In a press statement, he said that Omicron was not a simple virus which could be dangerous, therefore, vaccination and booster doses were utmost necessary.

The chief minister said that corona SOPs should be strictly followed while offering prayers in mosques. He further stated that adopting precautionary measures were the only way toprevent corona.

The cooperation of people was very important in this regard, he added.