CM for foolproof security on Eidul Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to maintain foolproof security arrangements on Eidul Azha, adding that security of Eid congregations be fully ensured.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister made it clear that corona SOPs' violations would not be tolerated in cattle markets and directed for action in case of dereliction of duty.

He said that best cleanliness arrangements should be ensured in cattle markets while ensuring smooth flow oftraffic around such areas.

Special teams should also be constituted to overcome the menace of one-wheeling, he added.