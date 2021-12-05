CM for immediate arrest of accused involved in murder of AC Jhang

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the murder of Assistant Commissioner Jhang Imran Jaffer in a firing incident in the precinct of Langrana police station.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family of late Assistant Commissioner Imran Jaffer.

While taking notice of the firing incident, Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG Police and had directed the immediate arrest of the accused and an investigation report of this tragic incident should be submitted to the CM office.