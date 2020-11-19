UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM For Immediate Arrest Of Badhaber Incident Accused

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

CM for immediate arrest of Badhaber incident accused

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday took notice of Badhaber incident in which a seven-year-old girl was killed and later burnt allegedly after being raped by unknown accused.

The Chief Minister said it was a heartbreaking incident and perpetrators involved in this heinous act would be dealt with iron hands.

Information Minister KP, Kamran Bangash said the Chief Minister has issued directives to Inspector General of Police to leave no stone unturned for arresting the accused involved in this inhuman act.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police

Recent Stories

Telephone conversation between the President of Tu ..

50 seconds ago

Fourth round of first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy be ..

6 minutes ago

An important decision of the Arts Council of Pakis ..

10 minutes ago

Abraham Accords will have positive impact on regio ..

16 minutes ago

Manarat Al Saadiyat launches virtual reality exhib ..

16 minutes ago

RTA opens improvements of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zaye ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.