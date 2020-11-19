CM for immediate arrest of Badhaber incident accused

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday took notice of Badhaber incident in which a seven-year-old girl was killed and later burnt allegedly after being raped by unknown accused.

The Chief Minister said it was a heartbreaking incident and perpetrators involved in this heinous act would be dealt with iron hands.

Information Minister KP, Kamran Bangash said the Chief Minister has issued directives to Inspector General of Police to leave no stone unturned for arresting the accused involved in this inhuman act.