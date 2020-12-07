CM for immediate compensation to heirs of KTH victims, seeks detailed report for further action: Bangash Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw Mahmood Khan has announced an immediate payment of compensation of Rs one million to each legal heir of the six victims who died reportedly due to oxygen deficiency at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) the other day.

Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Special Assistant to the CM Kamran Bangash informed the media during a joint press conference that the CM convened a high-level meeting to further assess and decide on the initial inquiry report presented by the board of Governor (BoG) of KTH. The members of BoG of KTH have also been asked to attend the meeting.

Bangash said it was a very unfortunate tragedy and the government equally shared the grief of the bereaved families.

The government, he said, was very serious to find out the real cause behind this tragedy and directed the BoG of the hospital to present a report on the incident within 48 hours. However, he said the BoG presented and made public the report just within 24 hours. In 2015-16, he said the hospital was given autonomous status.

Bangash informed that the Chief Minister has granted a further time of five days to prepare a detailed report of the incident, adding in the light of the detailed report further action would be initiated against those whose negligence caused this unfortunate incident.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra told the media that the report, rather concealing the shortcomings of the hospital, made it public and presented a factual situation.

He regretted that shortage of the oxygen at the hospital should have been identified by the relevant staff before occurring this heartbreaking incident.

The shortage of oxygen and lack of training to the staff concerned caused the unfortunate incident. He said nine officials of the hospital were suspended in the light of the initial report presented by the KTH BoG and five more days have been granted for further specifying the inquiry report.

Jhagra said the detailed report of the incident would be presented to the Chief Minister on Friday for further action. He continued that the government has the authority to take action against those who showed negligence on their part.

Jhagra maintained that this time no conventional procedure would be adopted but practical action would be taken and the people would see tangible results. He said the government concealed no details of the incident and took prompt action. He added that all shortcomings and other issues should have been identified in time for rectification.

Jhagra said we appointed an officer with 12-year experience as Medical Director of the Khyber Teaching Hospital adding a much positive change has been witnessed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health sector. To bring further improvement in health providing services, he said efforts were on. He added that if the Chief Minister asked him he could surrender both of his portfolios.