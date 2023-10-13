Open Menu

CM For Implementation National Program’s Transition Of Agricultural Tube Wells To Solar Energy

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 10:36 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday said that the government was determined to implement the national program of transition of agricultural tube wells to solar energy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday said that the government was determined to implement the national program of transition of agricultural tube wells to solar energy.

This will gradually relieve us from the costly and erratic electricity situation and generate green electric power using solar energy through proposed solar systems of around 1,500 MW capacity, he said adding that as a result, the fuel oil import bill would be reduced by 133 million liters annually.

He expressed these views while presiding over the Prime Minister's National Program for Reforming Irrigation and Electricity Affairs meeting here.

Domki said that through this national program, the electricity demand in the project area would be reduced by 1.7 billion kilowatts per year.

Due to solar energy, there will be a significant improvement in the irrigation system while the emission of green gases that are hostile to the environment will be controlled, he noted.

He said that under this program, the farmers who farm using mud ponds and water courses could increase their agricultural production from five acres to twenty acres.

He said that this national program would also be effective for the improvement of the command area of the rainfall areas and the command area would increase through solarization.

The CM said that this national program worth billions of rupees was very important, therefore, an effective mechanism of continuous monitoring was necessary to achieve its goals.

Muhammad Asif Kakar, the national project coordinator of the program, told the meeting that after the completion of the first phase of the program, the second phase was being started saying that officers inspect the site area from time to time to review these projects.

In the meeting, the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Agriculture Asifur Rehman Dammar, Secretary Agriculture Sohailur Rahman Baloch, DG Agriculture and other relevant officials were also present.

