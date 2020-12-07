CM for implementation of SOPs to save precious lives

GILGIT, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Khalid Khursheed on Monday emphasized the need for implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to safe the precious lives of the people in the second wave of Covid-19.

In a briefing by Secretary Health Gilgit Baltistan here regarding latest situation of corona pandemic in GB, the chief minister insisted the provision of Oxygen clinders at any cast to all Covid-19 centers, adding that emergency steps were being taken for the establishment of oxygen plants in GB.

He said that daily tests of Covid-19 were being conducted in PCR labs, recently established in Gilgit, Diamer and Skardu.

The chief minister appealed the Ulma and members of civil society for the assistance for the implementation of SOPs of Covid-19.

He informed that government would provide all necessary equipments and support to hospitals in Covid-19.