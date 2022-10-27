CM for implementation of UN resolutions on IIOJK

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has said that 75 years ago Indian forces illegally entered the Srinagar by ruining the human rights and exhibiting worst form of state terrorism.

In his statement on Kashmir Black Day on Thursday here, the chief minister said for the last 75 years a nonstop state of repression and brutality continued in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by the Indian forces.

The international human rights' institutions must take notice of these brutalities, human rights violations and barbarism of Indian forces in IIOJ&K.

The United Nations, he said, must implement its resolutions regarding awarding the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir by allowing them the right to live a life of their own choice.

Liberation was the basic right of the Kashmiri people, he said.

The chief minister maintained that we would continue providing political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brethren in achieving their right of self determination. This struggle for liberation from the Indian forces, he said, will definitely succeed.

The chief minister hoped that Kashmiri people would soon be able to lead a new life with utmost happiness and freedom.