CM for keeping world institutions aware about Indian atrocities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that it was very important to keep international institutions aware of the atrocities being inflicted on the innocent Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said this while addressing a ceremony held in connection with the Black Day (India's illegal occupation of held Kashmir), here at CM office.

It is pertinent to mention here the Punjab government has started a campaign to expose violence which Indian forces were committing on innocent people of held Kashmir for the last 7 decades.

Usman Buzdar started a one million signature campaign regarding the held Kashmir by clicking a button on the computer and signing a petition.

The petition comprising one million signatures would be presented to the United Nations Human Rights Commission on December 10.

The campaign would be run online as well under the auspices of the Information department.

Usman Buzdar said that curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir had been imposed for the last 12 weeks and the silence of international community in this regard was lamentable.

He said, 8 million Kashmiris had been restricted to homes through a curfew.

The Chief Minister said that entire nation was with Kashmiri brethren and demanded the international community to play its role in stopping the genocide of Kashmiris besides lifting of lockdown from the IoK.

Punjab Law Minister, MPAs and others were also present on the occasion.