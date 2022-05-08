CM for launching awareness campaign to prevent thalassemia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that thalassemia is fatal and a genetic disease and the patient not only himself but his family members also pass through painful phases during this disease.

In his message on the World Thalassemia Day, he urged that a vigorous awareness campaign should be launched in order to prevent oneself from this fatal disease, adding that the disease will be significantly reduced by creating awareness among the masses to prevent themselves from thalassemia.

The chief minister vows to continue his struggle till ridding the country completely of thalassemia.